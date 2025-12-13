Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.00 and last traded at $99.00, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.01.

Thomasville Bancshares Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76.

Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Thomasville Bancshares

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Thomas and Glynn counties, Georgia, Leon County, Florida, and the surrounding counties. The company offers checking and savings accounts; money market accounts; and certificates of deposits.

