Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $431.80 and last traded at $429.2250, with a volume of 41573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $423.95.

VMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

In other Valmont Industries news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,214.48. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 21.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

