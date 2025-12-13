Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.73 and last traded at $65.01, with a volume of 61233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.39.

CIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Grupo Cibest from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Cibest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Cibest by 14.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Cibest during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Cibest by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,409 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Cibest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

