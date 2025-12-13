Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,044,193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 377,068 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $439,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $99.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.71%.The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 76.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $111.00 price target on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

