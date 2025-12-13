Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 307,481 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307,481 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $269,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 156.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $200.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $182.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.70. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $197.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.78%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

