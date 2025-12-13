Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 945,790 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,619,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 945,790 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $324,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,969,000 after buying an additional 264,726 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.7% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 154,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,395,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $304,716,000 after acquiring an additional 78,642 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Melius Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.54.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE COP opened at $95.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.25%.The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

