Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 509,190 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,262,904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 509,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $519,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,539,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 174,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 164,388 shares of company stock valued at $27,248,752 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna set a $210.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $178.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

