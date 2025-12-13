5,700,000 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,003,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.0% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 1.99% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,616,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,433,000 after purchasing an additional 472,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,930,000 after buying an additional 2,134,779 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after buying an additional 1,287,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,341,000 after buying an additional 2,852,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $253.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $258.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.