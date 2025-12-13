Hook Mill Capital Partners LP Has $14.63 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.4% of Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $238.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.12 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

