Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 128,786 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,247,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,786 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $673,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,468,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after acquiring an additional 342,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,023,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,912 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE XOM opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $120.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.