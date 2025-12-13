Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $575.72 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,516,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 526,407 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 0.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $575,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.06, for a total value of $299,542.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,112.40. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $234.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.14.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:WM opened at $215.49 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

