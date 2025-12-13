Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 1.33% of Tyler Technologies worth $341,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 115,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,640,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 11.0% in the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 115,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,380,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.75.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total value of $469,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,311.48. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $455.48 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

