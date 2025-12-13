Linden Advisors LP Invests $2.81 Million in Yorkville Acquisition Corp. $YORKU

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yorkville Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:YORKU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YORKU. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yorkville Acquisition in the second quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yorkville Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yorkville Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yorkville Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yorkville Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000.

NASDAQ:YORKU opened at $10.31 on Friday. Yorkville Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company with limited liability and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination involving one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

