Light Street Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,890 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.0% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $273.90 to $324.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.04.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $228.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.25%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $524,791.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,714.05. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. This trade represents a 30.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,089 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

