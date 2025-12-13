Linden Advisors LP Sells 34,101 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $MNSO

Linden Advisors LP decreased its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,101 shares during the quarter. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MINISO Group by 131.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,776,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,048 shares during the last quarter. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. now owns 1,157,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 694,212 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 397,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the second quarter worth about $3,803,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded MINISO Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $26.20 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of MINISO Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

MNSO stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $27.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MINISO Group Profile

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.