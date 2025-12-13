500,000 Shares in Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd $OBAWU Acquired by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAWU – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $560,000.
Oxley Bridge Acquisition Price Performance
OBAWU stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17.
About Oxley Bridge Acquisition
We are a blank check company incorporated on August 6, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
