12,300 Shares in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Bought by Letson Investment Management Inc.

Letson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 119.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IonQ by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Trading Down 4.3%

IONQ opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,124.60. This trade represents a 24.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,285,364.24. The trade was a 18.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded IonQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on IonQ

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.