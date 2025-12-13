LM Advisors LLC Sells 5,699 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

LM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. LM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,629,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,175 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 602,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,790,000 after buying an additional 422,508 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2,414.8% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 430,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 412,960 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,659,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,857,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Eaton by 128.4% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 444,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,659,000 after acquiring an additional 249,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $331.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.39.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $339.89 per share, with a total value of $67,978.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 500 shares of company stock worth $174,389. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eaton from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $429.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.05.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

