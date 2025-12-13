900,000 Shares in Lightwave Acquisition Corp. $LWACU Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lightwave Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LWACU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Lightwave Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,515,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lightwave Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightwave Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Lightwave Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $7,538,000.

NASDAQ:LWACU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17. Lightwave Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

We are a blank check company incorporated on January 22, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

