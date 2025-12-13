Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG Shares Purchased by LM Asset IM Inc.

LM Asset IM Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 112.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Scorpio Tankers accounts for 6.2% of LM Asset IM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LM Asset IM Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 47.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 166,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,153 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 55.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,954.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 125,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $232.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

