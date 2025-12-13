Linden Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares $BEAG

Linden Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP’s holdings in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAG. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,690,000.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ BEAG opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares ( NASDAQ:BEAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares Profile

(Free Report)

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 22, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

