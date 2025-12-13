IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell Sells 5,694 Shares

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Chairman Jeffrey Et Al Gendell sold 5,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.46, for a total value of $2,690,187.24. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,671,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,960,831.20. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC opened at $460.16 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.51 and a 1 year high of $482.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.32.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 8.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on IESC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of IES

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in IES by 52.5% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IES by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

