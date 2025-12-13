RTX (NYSE:RTX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.71.

NYSE:RTX opened at $178.59 on Thursday. RTX has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $181.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average is $158.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

