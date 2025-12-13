Heico (NYSE:HEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Heico from $352.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.29.

Get Heico alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HEI

Heico Trading Down 1.5%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of HEI stock opened at $310.61 on Thursday. Heico has a 1 year low of $216.68 and a 1 year high of $338.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Culligan bought 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,547.90. The trade was a 6.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 49,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,055,752.39. This trade represents a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heico

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heico by 366.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 308,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,174,000 after purchasing an additional 242,264 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Heico by 45.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 769,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,476,000 after buying an additional 241,559 shares during the period. Munro Partners purchased a new stake in Heico in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,720,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Heico by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 60,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,821 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,552,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heico Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.