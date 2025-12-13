Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
BTDPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Barratt Redrow from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Redrow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Redrow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.
