Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Barratt Redrow (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Barratt Redrow from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Redrow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Barratt Redrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barratt Redrow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barratt Redrow Trading Down 1.7%

About Barratt Redrow

Shares of BTDPY opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. Barratt Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Barratt Redrow plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

