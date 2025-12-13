LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Shares in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $719,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,739.43. The trade was a 26.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 15,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $933,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,138,627.58. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,050 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus set a $85.00 price target on Flex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

