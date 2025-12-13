CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Singular Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

CuriosityStream Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of CURI stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.34 million, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.84. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CuriosityStream

In other news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb sold 141,206 shares of CuriosityStream stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $656,607.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,517,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,690.70. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Huberman sold 14,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $70,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,210,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,845. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 358,255 shares of company stock worth $1,692,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth $64,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

