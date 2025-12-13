PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Raised to Hold at UBS Group

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $180.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.75.

PJT Partners stock opened at $169.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.85. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $190.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.40.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.61. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $447.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.76 million. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 4,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 96.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 22,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,604,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

