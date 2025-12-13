LMR Partners LLP Makes New $11.13 Million Investment in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Corp $OYSEU

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OYSEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $7,050,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,816,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $759,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,129,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,108,000.

Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Stock Performance

OYSEU stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

About Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on October 9, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

