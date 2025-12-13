Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.84.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BX

Blackstone Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $151.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $192.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.54.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the sale, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone bought 2,538,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 2,950,751 shares of company stock valued at $79,050,138 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Blackstone by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $17,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.