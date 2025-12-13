Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Karman from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Karman from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Karman in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Karman Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of KRMN stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. Karman has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $88.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 274.28.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Karman had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Karman news, COO Jonathan Beaudoin sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $4,713,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 666,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,472,377.09. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Willis sold 115,000 shares of Karman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $6,742,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 859,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,404,738.67. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,419,170.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMN. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new stake in Karman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karman by 56.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karman during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Karman by 5,718.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karman in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

