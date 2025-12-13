Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,695,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232,373 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for 9.9% of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $310,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at $437,657,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 157,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Teck Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,428,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,555,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 368,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,565,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,753,000 after acquiring an additional 543,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TECK opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $46.46.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Veritas cut Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

