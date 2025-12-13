Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $140,736.96 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) SVP Rebecca House sold 351 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.96, for a total value of $140,736.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,665.92. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $405.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $415.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $417.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.33.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

