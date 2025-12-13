Hudson Way Capital Management LLC Has $55.54 Million Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,289 shares during the period. Guidewire Software accounts for 5.0% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Guidewire Software worth $55,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Linonia Partnership LP increased its position in Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,636.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 731,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,224,000 after acquiring an additional 711,893 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 850,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 538,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,743,000 after acquiring an additional 431,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 211,047 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,782,048.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,184.30. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $439,837.57. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,164 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,010.68. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 112,342 shares of company stock valued at $27,043,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GWRE opened at $205.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.08 and a 12 month high of $272.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.34 and its 200-day moving average is $228.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 195.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.