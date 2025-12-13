Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $21,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $200.82 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $251.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.51. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.91.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 407 shares of company stock valued at $73,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

