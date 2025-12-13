BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 839,351 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,215,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 839,351 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $823,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $175.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $12,421,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,424,603 shares in the company, valued at $253,365,643.55. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,829,474 shares of company stock worth $512,805,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI set a $352.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.