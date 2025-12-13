Fund 1 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Arete Research set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

NYSE:BABA opened at $155.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $80.06 and a 12-month high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

