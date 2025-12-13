Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 228.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,143 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $35,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $183.57 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.34. The company has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a PE ratio of 437.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 19,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,969,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,435,312.50. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $308,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,631,093.75. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,008,844 shares of company stock worth $164,676,161 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

