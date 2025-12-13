Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,406 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Entergy worth $31,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $92.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.66. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $98.58.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 63.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

In other Entergy news, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.69 per share, with a total value of $96,690.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,524.50. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,659.58. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

