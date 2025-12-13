BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Tower were worth $38,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 136.4% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in American Tower by 86.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower
In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. This represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower
American Tower Stock Performance
Shares of AMT opened at $180.95 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 108.63%.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Tower
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Synopsys Sees Bullish Shift as Ansys Integration Drives Growth
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Best Holiday Present You Can Give Yourself? Costco Stock
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Zscaler Stock Could Be Ready to Bounce After a 30% Selloff
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.