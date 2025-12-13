III Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

III Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of III Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. III Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 97.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 8,407.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after acquiring an additional 52,380 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,031.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,788,000 after purchasing an additional 122,456 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $329.56.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total value of $271,416.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,822.28. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHTR stock opened at $206.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.32). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

