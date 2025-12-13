IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,947 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.37. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.56.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

