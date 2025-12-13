Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX Stock Position Reduced by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Garrett Motion accounts for about 3.5% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $9,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTX. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,795,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,294 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 2.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,110,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,712,000 after purchasing an additional 128,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 92.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,053,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,048 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,925,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 791,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 62,844 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.23. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Garrett Motion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Garrett Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GTX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Garrett Motion from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

