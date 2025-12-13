Gannett Co., Inc. $GCI Shares Sold by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073,134 shares during the period. Gannett makes up 0.2% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 79.6% during the second quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 11,230,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978,515 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,434,000. Aurelius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,885,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after buying an additional 528,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE GCI opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Gannett had a return on equity of 42.98% and a net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.58 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GCI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gannett from $4.30 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gannett

Gannett Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.