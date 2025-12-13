London Co. of Virginia Buys 455,826 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,106,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Chevron were worth $301,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.98. The stock has a market cap of $301.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.68. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $41,456,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. Melius Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

