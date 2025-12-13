IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,718,000 after acquiring an additional 703,799 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 531,232 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,235,614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,333,000 after purchasing an additional 452,986 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,748,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,524,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 4.5%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $354.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $375.59.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

