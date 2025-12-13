Lonestar Capital Management LLC Sells 67,000 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Lonestar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. ADT makes up 1.9% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of ADT by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,676 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ADT by 3,162.9% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,363,314 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 1,321,532 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ADT by 35.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,292,896 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $27,891,000 after buying an additional 870,702 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ADT by 76.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,297,986 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after buying an additional 561,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 22.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,097,474 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $135,702,000 after buying an additional 2,978,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Up 0.3%

ADT opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.94. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ADT from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.