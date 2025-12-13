III Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Vestis Corporation $VSTS

III Capital Management lowered its stake in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,000 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Vestis were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Vestis by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 9,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vestis by 700.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,982,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 1,734,442 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vestis by 49.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after buying an additional 1,544,001 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vestis by 163.6% during the first quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after buying an additional 1,359,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vision One Management Partners LP boosted its position in Vestis by 57.0% during the first quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 3,309,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vestis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James J. Barber bought 82,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $523,854.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 642,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,102.84. This represents a 14.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Goetz purchased 6,746 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,877 shares in the company, valued at $221,687.34. This represents a 29.16% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 170,746 shares of company stock worth $1,091,463 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vestis Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of VSTS stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Vestis Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $998.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $712.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.65 million. Vestis had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VSTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vestis from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vestis from $5.50 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Vestis from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $5.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vestis

Vestis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.