III Capital Management Has $4.83 Million Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

III Capital Management boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Six Flags Entertainment makes up about 0.9% of III Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. III Capital Management’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,741,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 41.1% in the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 4,433,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,500 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 55.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,296,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,101 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,288,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 62.8% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,319,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 509,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($14.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Six Flags Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 56.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Capital One Financial set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

