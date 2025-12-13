London Co. of Virginia Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

London Co. of Virginia reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,857,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 77,542 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.5% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $261,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,861,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,341,511,000 after purchasing an additional 802,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,513,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,353,647,000 after purchasing an additional 544,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after buying an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,316,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 4.99%.The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

